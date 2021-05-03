Origin Energy (OTCMKTS:OGFGY) Shares Down 5.9%

Origin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:OGFGY) traded down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.20 and last traded at $3.20. 351 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 1,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.40.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.40 and a 200-day moving average of $3.47.

About Origin Energy (OTCMKTS:OGFGY)

Origin Energy Limited, an integrated energy company, engages in the exploration and production of natural gas, electricity generation, wholesale and retail sale of electricity and gas, and sale of liquefied natural gas in Australia and internationally. The company operates in Energy Markets and Integrated Gas segments.

