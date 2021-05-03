Origin Protocol Tops 24 Hour Volume of $152.92 Million (OGN)

Origin Protocol (CURRENCY:OGN) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. One Origin Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $1.74 or 0.00003128 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Origin Protocol has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar. Origin Protocol has a market capitalization of $493.55 million and $152.92 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.21 or 0.00072081 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00019879 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001793 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.97 or 0.00071660 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $489.58 or 0.00877734 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,497.18 or 0.09855615 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.15 or 0.00100670 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.09 or 0.00046768 BTC.

Origin Protocol Profile

OGN is a coin. It launched on October 1st, 2018. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,875,718 coins. The Reddit community for Origin Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Origin Protocol is www.originprotocol.com . Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Origin Protocol is medium.com/originprotocol/introducing-origin-6e7e3a1cd1c9

According to CryptoCompare, “Origin is an open-source platform that enables the creation of peer-to-peer marketplaces and e-commerce applications. The Origin Platform initially targets the global sharing economy, allowing buyers and sellers of fractional use goods and services (car-sharing, service-based tasks, home-sharing, etc.) to transact on the distributed, open web. Using the Ethereum blockchain and Interplanetary File System (IPFS), the platform and its community participants can interact in a peer-to-peer fashion, allowing for the creation and booking of services and goods without traditional intermediaries. “

Buying and Selling Origin Protocol

