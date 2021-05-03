Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Orion Group Holdings, Inc. is a construction company which provides services on and off the water primarily in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada and the Caribbean Basin. The company’s operating segment consists of heavy civil marine construction segment and commercial concrete segment. Heavy civil marine construction segment services includes marine transportation facility construction, marine pipeline construction, marine environmental structures, dredging of waterways, channels and ports, environmental dredging, design and specialty services. Commercial concrete segment provides turnkey concrete construction services including pour and finish, dirt work, layout, forming, rebar and mesh across the light commercial, structural and other associated business areas. Orion Group Holdings, Inc., formerly known as Orion Marine Group Inc., is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Separately, B. Riley upped their price objective on Orion Group from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of Orion Group stock opened at $5.39 on Friday. Orion Group has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $6.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Orion Group had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 2.26%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Orion Group will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Orion Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 91,350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 162.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 9,197 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,697 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Group during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 78,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 7,111 shares during the period. 56.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

