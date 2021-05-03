Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.520-0.620 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.500. The company issued revenue guidance of $455 million-$465 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $448.85 million.

OFIX stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $44.61. 403 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,195. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.73. Orthofix Medical has a 12 month low of $28.03 and a 12 month high of $48.50. The company has a market capitalization of $870.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 1.12.

Get Orthofix Medical alerts:

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The medical device company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.10. Orthofix Medical had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 5.75%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Orthofix Medical will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Orthofix Medical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday.

Orthofix Medical Company Profile

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a medical device and biologics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion, as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal and appendicular fractures.

Further Reading: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Orthofix Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orthofix Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.