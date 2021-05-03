OTR Global Upgrades NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) to Positive

OTR Global upgraded shares of NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NTAP. Wedbush upped their price objective on NetApp from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on NetApp from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on NetApp from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Longbow Research raised NetApp from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.60.

Get NetApp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $74.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. NetApp has a 52-week low of $39.81 and a 52-week high of $78.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.14.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. NetApp had a return on equity of 263.77% and a net margin of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that NetApp will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 54.39%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its position in NetApp by 196.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 442 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in NetApp in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NetApp in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in NetApp by 62.9% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in NetApp in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Further Reading: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.