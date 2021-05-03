Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.470-2.620 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.510. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Otter Tail also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.47-2.62 EPS.

NASDAQ OTTR traded up $0.66 on Monday, reaching $47.89. The company had a trading volume of 107,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,271. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 0.33. Otter Tail has a fifty-two week low of $35.36 and a fifty-two week high of $48.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $226.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.50 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Otter Tail will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from Otter Tail’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.89%.

OTTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Otter Tail from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday. Williams Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Otter Tail in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Otter Tail presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.33.

About Otter Tail

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

