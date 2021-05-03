Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.47-2.62 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.50. Otter Tail also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.470-2.620 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Williams Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Otter Tail in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Otter Tail from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.33.

Get Otter Tail alerts:

Otter Tail stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $47.89. 107,202 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,271. Otter Tail has a 52-week low of $35.36 and a 52-week high of $48.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 0.33.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $226.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Otter Tail will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Otter Tail’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Otter Tail’s payout ratio is 71.89%.

About Otter Tail

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

Featured Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Otter Tail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otter Tail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.