Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Sets New 52-Week High at $47.80

Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $47.80 and last traded at $47.80, with a volume of 217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.23.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Otter Tail in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Otter Tail currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.33.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $226.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.50 million. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 11.10%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Otter Tail Co. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from Otter Tail’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.89%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OTTR. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 92.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 17,346 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Otter Tail during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 134.7% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 48,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after buying an additional 27,650 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otter Tail during the fourth quarter valued at $191,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otter Tail during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 46.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

