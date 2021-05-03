Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a C$44.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on OVV. Tudor Pickering raised their price target on shares of Ovintiv to C$34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Ovintiv to C$38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Ovintiv to C$31.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Ovintiv to C$40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, CSFB raised their target price on shares of Ovintiv from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Ovintiv presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$33.63.

Shares of OVV stock opened at C$29.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.81. Ovintiv has a 52 week low of C$7.20 and a 52 week high of C$36.30. The stock has a market cap of C$7.67 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$30.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$20.30.

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.12 billion.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.118 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.29%.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

