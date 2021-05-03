Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $140.78.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PKG shares. Argus raised their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of PKG traded up $1.82 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $149.47. 340,643 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 637,019. The stock has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.07, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $137.48 and a 200-day moving average of $133.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.54. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $86.93 and a 52 week high of $150.32.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.29. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is 52.29%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 878.3% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. 88.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

