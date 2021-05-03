PancakeSwap Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.48 Billion (CAKE)

PancakeSwap (CURRENCY:CAKE) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. PancakeSwap has a total market capitalization of $6.48 billion and approximately $591.84 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PancakeSwap coin can currently be purchased for $40.01 or 0.00070761 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PancakeSwap has traded 22.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.18 or 0.00072826 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00019874 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $505.58 or 0.00894185 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,735.96 or 0.10144883 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.20 or 0.00101160 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.78 or 0.00047373 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000327 BTC.

PancakeSwap Coin Profile

PancakeSwap (CRYPTO:CAKE) is a coin. It was first traded on September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 161,882,860 coins. PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PancakeSwap is pancakeswap.finance . The official message board for PancakeSwap is medium.com/@pancakeswap

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is an automated market maker (“AMM”) that allows two tokens to be exchanged on the Binance Smart Chain. It is designed to be fast, cheap, allowing anyone to participate. “

PancakeSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PancakeSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PancakeSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

