Paparazzi Price Up 24.6% Over Last 7 Days (PAZZI)

Paparazzi (CURRENCY:PAZZI) traded down 18.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. One Paparazzi coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Paparazzi has a total market capitalization of $19,230.56 and $1,392.00 worth of Paparazzi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Paparazzi has traded 24.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Paparazzi Profile

Paparazzi is a coin. Its launch date was May 14th, 2020. Paparazzi’s total supply is 168,717,761 coins and its circulating supply is 42,734,738 coins. Paparazzi’s official Twitter account is @paparazzi_coin . Paparazzi’s official website is pazzi.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Paparazzi is a photo-centric blockchain-based platform to provide a seamless process of capturing, sharing, and trading a graphic memory. Within seconds, people can capture the moment they are in and share it with friends and families across the borders. These personal moments are not limited to an individual entity. For instance, travel guides, photographs, and artworks are all commercial merchandise. “

Buying and Selling Paparazzi

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paparazzi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paparazzi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Paparazzi using one of the exchanges listed above.

