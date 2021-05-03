Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires 643 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 28.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Toro were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TTC. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Toro by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 3,204 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The Toro by 449.2% during the 4th quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 63,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,011,000 after buying an additional 51,835 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The Toro by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 750,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,220,000 after purchasing an additional 146,066 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in The Toro in the third quarter worth $1,856,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of The Toro by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

TTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on The Toro in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.33.

The Toro stock opened at $114.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of 37.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.73. The Toro Company has a 12 month low of $57.89 and a 12 month high of $118.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $873.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.36 million. The Toro had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 9.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The Toro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.77%.

In related news, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total value of $1,023,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,154,996.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Blake M. Grams sold 16,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.26, for a total value of $1,598,086.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,156. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,660 shares of company stock worth $3,404,841. 1.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

