Parallel Advisors LLC Has $216,000 Stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 689 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group raised its position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC raised its position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 5,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 147.0% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter.

GDXJ stock opened at $47.45 on Monday. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $39.07 and a twelve month high of $65.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.91 and a 200-day moving average of $51.02.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

