Parallel Advisors LLC Has $269,000 Position in Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 193,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cocrystal Pharma were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Cocrystal Pharma by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,949,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,372,000 after purchasing an additional 125,600 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cocrystal Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $1,505,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cocrystal Pharma during the third quarter worth about $85,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Cocrystal Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Cocrystal Pharma by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. 18.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ COCP opened at $1.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $84.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.46. Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.76 and a 1-year high of $3.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.39 and its 200-day moving average is $1.57.

Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.58 million. Cocrystal Pharma had a negative return on equity of 25.81% and a negative net margin of 2,938.09%. On average, research analysts predict that Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Cocrystal Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

About Cocrystal Pharma

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of antiviral therapeutic treatments for serious and/or chronic viral diseases. It employs structure-based technologies to create antiviral drugs primarily to treat hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, coronavirus, and norovirus infections.

