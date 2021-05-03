Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases 173 Shares of RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,267 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in RealPage were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of RealPage by 294.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,652,933 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $144,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,731 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in RealPage by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,153,364 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,619,000 after purchasing an additional 148,168 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of RealPage during the 4th quarter worth about $77,025,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of RealPage by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 879,785 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,752,000 after buying an additional 74,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new stake in RealPage in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,456,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

RealPage stock opened at $88.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. RealPage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.14 and a 52-week high of $89.20. The company has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.30 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.82 and its 200 day moving average is $78.95.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. RealPage had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $298.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. RealPage’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RealPage, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RP shares. William Blair cut shares of RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.39.

RealPage Profile

RealPage, Inc engages in the provision of software and data analytics to the real estate industry. It includes marketing, leasing, living, site management, expense management, and financial solutions. It also offers services such as accessibility inspection, compliance, credentialing, vendor marketplace, vendor catalog and e-invoices, RealPage exchange, professional, RealPage training, support, residential technology, billing, and SmartSource accounting.

