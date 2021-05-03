Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases 2,316 Shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) by 275.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,316 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TAN. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 564,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,963,000 after acquiring an additional 227,693 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 282,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,020,000 after buying an additional 142,126 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $7,069,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $6,011,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $4,159,000.

NYSEARCA TAN opened at $83.15 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.26. Invesco Solar ETF has a 52 week low of $28.36 and a 52 week high of $125.98.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

