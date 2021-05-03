Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases 38 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 38 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in KLA by 16.0% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in KLA during the third quarter worth approximately $111,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in KLA during the third quarter worth approximately $1,583,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in KLA by 5.3% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Finally, Burney Co. bought a new stake in KLA during the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $341.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on KLA from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on KLA from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. KLA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $303.71.

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $315.35 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $324.06 and its 200-day moving average is $280.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.59 billion, a PE ratio of 38.36, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $147.54 and a 52 week high of $359.69.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.26. KLA had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 21.76%. As a group, analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.60, for a total value of $1,271,545.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,194,849.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.90, for a total value of $387,258.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,739.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

