Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (PSG) Trading Down 31.6% This Week

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (CURRENCY:PSG) traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. One Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token coin can now be bought for approximately $38.87 or 0.00069670 BTC on popular exchanges. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $50.08 million and $43.45 million worth of Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has traded 31.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Coin Profile

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,288,396 coins. The official message board for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token is medium.com/socios . Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @PSG_inside and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token is www.socios.com/paris-saint-germain

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is a mobile app for football fans, it's designed to get the users closer to the team they love by allowing them – the superfans – to vote on club-specific decisions. As well as the right to vote, users get access to unique rewards – once-in-a-lifetime experiences, exclusive merchandise, prediction games, match-day challenges, and more. “

Buying and Selling Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token

