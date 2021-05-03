Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Grows Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 70,738 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $4,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,984,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,110 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,170,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,504,000 after acquiring an additional 788,873 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $850,633,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,419,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,081,000 after acquiring an additional 624,707 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,970,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $61.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,079,289. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.77 and a fifty-two week high of $61.87. The stock has a market cap of $86.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.67 and its 200-day moving average is $57.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.01%.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,009,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $56,199,543.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 26,628 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total value of $1,449,362.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,659,806.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,258,915 shares of company stock worth $125,594,725 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.13.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

