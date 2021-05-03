Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Has $3.44 Million Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,335 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,116,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,411,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999,115 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,832,503,000. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 25,785,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,622,000 after purchasing an additional 5,512,418 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,013,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,033,000 after purchasing an additional 116,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,247,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,647 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on C. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.59.

Citigroup stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $71.92. The stock had a trading volume of 487,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,735,643. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.76 and a 12 month high of $76.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.80%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.