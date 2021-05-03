Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Increases Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 2.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,595 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 590 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $2,164,014,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Walmart by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,388,737 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,929,987,000 after acquiring an additional 480,279 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,214,810 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,659,138,000 after buying an additional 384,782 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Walmart by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,468,345 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,220,715,000 after buying an additional 138,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Walmart by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,310,901 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,053,866,000 after purchasing an additional 824,835 shares during the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

NYSE WMT traded up $2.27 on Monday, hitting $142.18. The stock had a trading volume of 209,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,855,866. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.01 and a one year high of $153.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $400.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $136.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.11.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $152.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to purchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.62%.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total value of $1,368,925.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 710,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.64, for a total transaction of $92,811,881.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,748,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,841,234,491.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,009,708 shares of company stock valued at $264,285,412 over the last quarter. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on WMT. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 price target on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. FIX cut Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.63.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.