Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Reduces Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI decreased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 160,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 713 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PFE. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $291,000. Park National Corp OH raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 479,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,635,000 after acquiring an additional 8,048 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 88,757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 106,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after acquiring an additional 13,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 202,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $0.82 on Monday, hitting $39.47. The company had a trading volume of 579,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,193,250. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.61 and a 1 year high of $43.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The firm had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 52.88%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet lowered Pfizer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.47.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

