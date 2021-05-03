Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 221 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI cut its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Probity Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 14,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,284,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 35,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. BCK Partners Inc. now owns 108,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,074,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 54.5% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VO traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $232.38. 7,394 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 688,241. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $141.01 and a 52-week high of $235.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.10.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

