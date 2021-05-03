Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Trims Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI reduced its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,850 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com comprises about 0.7% of Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $8,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Probity Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth $320,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 13,438 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 113,476 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $24,041,000 after acquiring an additional 24,856 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 618,673 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $131,078,000 after acquiring an additional 5,409 shares during the period. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,627 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded down $2.72 on Monday, hitting $227.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,782,549. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $155.08 and a 1 year high of $284.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $221.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.98. The company has a market capitalization of $209.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Nord/LB cut salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on salesforce.com from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.06.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.53, for a total value of $900,979.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 68,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.58, for a total value of $15,839,608.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 166,036 shares of company stock valued at $37,929,889. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

