Passage Bio (PASG) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Passage Bio to post earnings of ($0.66) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.14). On average, analysts expect Passage Bio to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ PASG opened at $18.76 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.57. Passage Bio has a one year low of $12.10 and a one year high of $38.23.

Several research firms have recently commented on PASG. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on shares of Passage Bio from $35.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Passage Bio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Passage Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Passage Bio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.28.

In other Passage Bio news, insider Gary Romano sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total value of $211,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase (Ã-gal) for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin, or GRN, gene encoding progranulin, or PGRN, for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

