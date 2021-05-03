Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $980.60 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) will announce sales of $980.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Paychex’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $969.60 million and the highest is $990.56 million. Paychex posted sales of $915.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paychex will report full year sales of $4.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.99 billion to $4.02 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.23 billion to $4.30 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Paychex.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. Paychex had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Paychex from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.00.

In related news, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total transaction of $7,406,597.52. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 35,294 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total value of $3,371,635.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 79,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,548,302.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 171,535 shares of company stock valued at $15,696,512. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Paychex by 857.1% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Paychex stock opened at $97.49 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.04. Paychex has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $101.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $35.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.67%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Earnings History and Estimates for Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX)

