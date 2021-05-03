Paycom Software (PAYC) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter. Paycom Software has set its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS and its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $220.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.57 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 20.21%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts expect Paycom Software to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE PAYC opened at $384.41 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $382.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $399.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.32, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Paycom Software has a 1-year low of $233.27 and a 1-year high of $471.08.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PAYC. Jefferies Financial Group raised Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on Paycom Software from $468.00 to $425.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Paycom Software from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Paycom Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $384.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Paycom Software from $455.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $425.61.

In related news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.97, for a total transaction of $7,939,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

