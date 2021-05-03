Peak Fintech Group (OTCMKTS:PKKFF) Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of Peak Fintech Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:PKKFF) were up 0.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.48 and last traded at $2.35. Approximately 202,166 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 465,701 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.34.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.28.

Peak Fintech Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PKKFF)

Peak Fintech Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an IT portfolio management company in China. It operates through two segments, Fintech Platform and Financial Services. The Fintech Platform segment provides logistic, procurement, and distribution of products within supply chains or facilitating transactions in the commercial lending industry through technology platforms.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Peak Fintech Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peak Fintech Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.