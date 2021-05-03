PEAKDEFI (PEAK) Hits Market Cap of $64.33 Million

PEAKDEFI (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 3rd. In the last seven days, PEAKDEFI has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar. One PEAKDEFI coin can currently be bought for $0.40 or 0.00000696 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PEAKDEFI has a total market capitalization of $64.33 million and approximately $442,136.00 worth of PEAKDEFI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.27 or 0.00073437 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00020708 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.56 or 0.00073929 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $515.96 or 0.00896309 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $5,721.32 or 0.09938908 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.61 or 0.00100084 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.03 or 0.00046954 BTC.

PEAKDEFI Profile

PEAKDEFI (CRYPTO:PEAK) is a coin. Its launch date was October 7th, 2020. PEAKDEFI’s total supply is 639,192,711 coins and its circulating supply is 160,502,915 coins. PEAKDEFI’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PEAKDEFI is medium.com/@PeakDeFi . The official website for PEAKDEFI is marketpeak.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone. “

Buying and Selling PEAKDEFI

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEAKDEFI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEAKDEFI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PEAKDEFI using one of the exchanges listed above.

