Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Price Target Increased to $172.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) had its target price raised by JMP Securities from $149.00 to $172.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PEGA. DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pegasystems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Pegasystems from $151.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Pegasystems from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Pegasystems from $145.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $150.29.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

Shares of PEGA opened at $126.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of -156.71 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $122.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.25. Pegasystems has a 12 month low of $78.02 and a 12 month high of $148.80.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $313.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.97 million. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 19.29% and a negative net margin of 6.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pegasystems will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -9.60%.

In other Pegasystems news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 5,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.72, for a total value of $827,396.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,481,756.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Leon Trefler sold 968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total transaction of $114,727.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,112 shares in the company, valued at $1,791,074.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Pegasystems by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 97,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,946,000 after buying an additional 6,888 shares during the period. George Kaiser Family Foundation raised its position in shares of Pegasystems by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 44,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,983,000 after buying an additional 7,201 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Pegasystems by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after buying an additional 8,922 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $553,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Pegasystems by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 4,223 shares during the period. 47.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

Read More: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.