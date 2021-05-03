Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$39.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PPL. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$40.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Friday, February 26th. Scotiabank cut shares of Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. UBS Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, CSFB increased their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

PPL stock traded up C$0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching C$38.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,170,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,492,081. The company has a market cap of C$20.99 billion and a P/E ratio of -43.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.59, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Pembina Pipeline has a 52 week low of C$26.77 and a 52 week high of C$38.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$36.95 and a 200 day moving average of C$33.64.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.58 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$1.69 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.4500002 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently -291.33%.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

