Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) will post $0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Pentair’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.77 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.71. Pentair posted earnings per share of $0.59 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pentair will report full-year earnings of $2.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $3.13. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.54. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Pentair.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $865.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PNR. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Pentair from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays increased their target price on Pentair from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Pentair from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.27.

Shares of NYSE PNR traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $65.26. The stock had a trading volume of 8,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086,015. The company has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.19. Pentair has a twelve month low of $31.50 and a twelve month high of $65.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.61%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 92.4% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 52,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 25,064 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair in the 3rd quarter valued at $344,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pentair during the third quarter worth $212,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 12.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares during the period. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in Pentair in the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

