Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Shares Bought by Perkins Capital Management Inc.

Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,100 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Perficient were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Perficient by 10.7% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 51,027 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,939 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Perficient by 89.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,874 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 20,291 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Perficient by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,730 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in Perficient by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,044,166 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $49,755,000 after purchasing an additional 115,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID grew its stake in Perficient by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 336,165 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $16,018,000 after buying an additional 98,972 shares during the period. 93.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on PRFT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Perficient in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Perficient from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Perficient from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Perficient in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Perficient presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

PRFT traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $65.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,102. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 64.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.02 and a 200-day moving average of $53.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Perficient, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.32 and a 1-year high of $66.35.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.19. Perficient had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 15.08%. Research analysts forecast that Perficient, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers solutions in the digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management areas; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

