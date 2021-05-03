Perficient’s (PRFT) Buy Rating Reiterated at Maxim Group

Maxim Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) in a research report report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $83.00 target price on the digital transformation consultancy’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a buy rating and issued a $78.00 price objective (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Perficient in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Perficient from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Perficient from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Perficient in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Perficient from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Perficient presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $72.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PRFT opened at $65.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Perficient has a twelve month low of $30.32 and a twelve month high of $66.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.49.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.19. Perficient had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 5.64%. As a group, research analysts predict that Perficient will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRFT. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Perficient in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Perficient by 34,600.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 694 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Perficient in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Perficient by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,759 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Perficient in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. 93.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers solutions in the digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management areas; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

