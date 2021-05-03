Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) Major Shareholder Parthenon Dcs Holdings, Llc Sells 997,392 Shares

Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) major shareholder Parthenon Dcs Holdings, Llc sold 997,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.37, for a total transaction of $2,363,819.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,503,486 shares in the company, valued at $29,633,261.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of PFMT stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.20. The company had a trading volume of 6,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,768,601. Performant Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $0.54 and a 12-month high of $3.21. The company has a market capitalization of $120.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.38 and a beta of -0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.05 and a 200-day moving average of $1.34.

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Performant Financial had a negative net margin of 13.51% and a positive return on equity of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $40.04 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Performant Financial Co. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFMT. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in Performant Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Performant Financial by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,570,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 508,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Performant Financial by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 846,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 139,982 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

About Performant Financial

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services to the clients in Federal guaranteed student loan program and private institutions; identifies and tracks defaulted borrowers across its clients' portfolios of student loans; rehabilitates and recovers past due student loans; provides tax recovery services to federal, state and municipal agencies; recovers government debt for various federal agencies; and offers audit and recovery services to identify improper healthcare payments for public and private healthcare clients.

