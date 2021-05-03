Perkins Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,350 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 2,750 shares during the quarter. AtriCure accounts for about 1.5% of Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AtriCure were worth $2,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRC. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of AtriCure by 3,133.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,057,824 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $58,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,105 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AtriCure in the fourth quarter valued at about $24,862,000. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of AtriCure by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 809,760 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $45,080,000 after acquiring an additional 400,392 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AtriCure by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,762,598 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $209,463,000 after acquiring an additional 196,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of AtriCure in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,889,000. Institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ATRC shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on AtriCure from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on AtriCure from $77.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on AtriCure from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. AtriCure presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.50.

In other AtriCure news, CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,787,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark A. Collar sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.28, for a total value of $195,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 72,558 shares in the company, valued at $4,736,586.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 167,941 shares of company stock worth $10,467,300 over the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ATRC traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $77.58. 3,561 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,205. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.27. The company has a quick ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. AtriCure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.04 and a 52 week high of $79.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -67.38 and a beta of 1.13.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical device company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38). AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 14.83% and a negative net margin of 21.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

