Perkins Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,795 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,338,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 1.0% in the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 15,880 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,968,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 5.6% in the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,375 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Xilinx by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,075 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Xilinx by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 66,400 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $8,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in Xilinx by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Xilinx alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XLNX. Cowen boosted their price target on Xilinx from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Argus downgraded Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.47.

In related news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.34, for a total value of $763,236.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,363.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Sumeet Gagneja sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $122,068.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,287 shares in the company, valued at $184,826.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XLNX traded down $3.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $124.23. The company had a trading volume of 73,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,677,360. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $126.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.03. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.45 and a 52 week high of $154.93. The company has a market capitalization of $30.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.