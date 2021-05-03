Perkins Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Position in AMMO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POWW)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AMMO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POWW) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of POWW. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AMMO in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in AMMO in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of AMMO during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AMMO during the fourth quarter worth about $330,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AMMO during the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. 0.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OTCMKTS:POWW traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,269,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,551,593. AMMO, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.54 and a 1-year high of $9.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.57.

AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $16.62 million during the quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on POWW shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of AMMO in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of AMMO in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Ammo, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells ammunition and ammunition component products for use in handguns and long guns in the United States and internationally. The company offers STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; One Precise Shot ammunition, which is designed to meet various engagement scenarios experienced by law enforcement personnel in the line of duty; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition that is designed primarily for suppressed firearms.

