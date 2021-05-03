Perkins Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in SharpSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHSP)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SharpSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHSP) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,825 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.87% of SharpSpring worth $1,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of SharpSpring by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of SharpSpring by 770.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 3,153 shares in the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of SharpSpring during the 4th quarter valued at $2,759,000. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of SharpSpring by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,364,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,210,000 after buying an additional 4,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC purchased a new position in shares of SharpSpring during the 4th quarter valued at $3,118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

SHSP traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.13. 349 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,307. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $206.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.55 and a beta of 1.75. SharpSpring, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.32 and a 52-week high of $26.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.09.

SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.66 million for the quarter. SharpSpring had a negative net margin of 22.44% and a negative return on equity of 22.41%. Equities research analysts anticipate that SharpSpring, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SHSP shares. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of SharpSpring from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of SharpSpring from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating on shares of SharpSpring in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SharpSpring from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.17.

SharpSpring Company Profile

SharpSpring, Inc operates as a cloud-based marketing technology company worldwide. The company offers SharpSpring, a marketing automation Software as a Service platform that uses features, such as web tracking, lead scoring, and automated workflow, as well as enables a business to store, manage, and optimize customer and prospect data in a cloud-based environment; and SharpSpring Mail+ product, a subset of the full suite solution, which focuses on traditional email marketing.

