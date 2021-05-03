Perkins Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Surgalign at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SRGA. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Surgalign by 305.6% during the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 2,973,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240,417 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Surgalign in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,566,000. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Surgalign in the 4th quarter valued at $955,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Surgalign in the 3rd quarter valued at $506,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in Surgalign by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 672,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 195,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Surgalign alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SRGA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Surgalign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Surgalign in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Surgalign in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.33.

NASDAQ SRGA traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.77. The company had a trading volume of 8,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,795,509. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.23. The stock has a market cap of $195.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 2.21. Surgalign Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.49 and a fifty-two week high of $3.97.

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $26.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.19 million. Surgalign had a negative return on equity of 101.34% and a negative net margin of 56.07%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Surgalign Holdings, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

About Surgalign

Surgalign Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets spine implants worldwide. It offers products for thoracolumbar procedures, including Streamline TL Spinal Fixation system, a system for degenerative and complex spine procedures; and Streamline MIS Spinal Fixation system, a range of implants and instruments used via a percutaneous or mini-open approach; and interbody fusion devices, as well as products for cervical procedures, such as CervAlign ACP system, a comprehensive anterior cervical plate system; Fortilink-C IBF system, a cervical interbody fusion device that utilizes TETRAfuse 3D technology; and Streamline OCT system, a range of implants used in the occipito-cervico-thoracic posterior spine.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Surgalign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgalign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.