Pesetacoin Trading 19.9% Lower This Week (PTC)

Pesetacoin (CURRENCY:PTC) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 3rd. During the last seven days, Pesetacoin has traded 19.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pesetacoin has a total market cap of $888,823.31 and $8.00 worth of Pesetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pesetacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pesetacoin Coin Profile

PTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 6th, 2014. Pesetacoin’s total supply is 143,523,564 coins. Pesetacoin’s official Twitter account is @oPesetaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pesetacoin is /r/officialpesetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pesetacoin’s official website is pesetacoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “PesetaCoin is a scrypt altcoin like Litecoin. The block time is one minute and the diffiuclty retargets using the Kimoto Gravity Well. The starting block reward is 166 PTC and halves every year. The coin is merged mineable and has a negligable premine of 0.016%. “

Pesetacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pesetacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pesetacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pesetacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

