Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Societe Generale upgraded Petrofac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Investec downgraded Petrofac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Petrofac in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Petrofac in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Petrofac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th.

Get Petrofac alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS POFCY opened at $0.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.76 and a 200-day moving average of $0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $606.39 million, a P/E ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.48. Petrofac has a 12 month low of $0.63 and a 12 month high of $1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Petrofac Limited, an oilfield service company, provides services to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction; Engineering & Production Services; and Integrated Energy Services. The Engineering & Construction segment provides onshore and offshore engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning services.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Petrofac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petrofac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.