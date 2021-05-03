Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Posted by on May 3rd, 2021

Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Societe Generale upgraded Petrofac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Investec downgraded Petrofac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Petrofac in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Petrofac in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Petrofac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS POFCY opened at $0.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.76 and a 200-day moving average of $0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $606.39 million, a P/E ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.48. Petrofac has a 12 month low of $0.63 and a 12 month high of $1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Petrofac Company Profile

Petrofac Limited, an oilfield service company, provides services to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction; Engineering & Production Services; and Integrated Energy Services. The Engineering & Construction segment provides onshore and offshore engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning services.

