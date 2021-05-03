PFG Advisors Grows Position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,761 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,276 shares during the period. PFG Advisors owned 0.13% of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JMBS. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $166,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $308,000. Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the first quarter worth $329,000. WNY Asset Management LLC increased its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $391,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JMBS opened at $53.32 on Monday. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $52.92 and a 52 week high of $54.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.44.

