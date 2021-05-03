PFG Advisors Sells 3,249 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

PFG Advisors decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,249 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 288.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,541,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,353,194,000 after purchasing an additional 38,998,094 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 286.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,700,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,458,000 after purchasing an additional 22,024,156 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 294.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,303,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,949,000 after purchasing an additional 14,411,408 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 281.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,362,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,892,000 after purchasing an additional 5,431,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 288.1% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,410,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,758,714 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVW opened at $69.56 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $45.49 and a 12-month high of $70.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.89 and its 200-day moving average is $66.43.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

