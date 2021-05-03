Pharvaris B.V. (NASDAQ:PHVS) Shares Gap Up to $24.10

Pharvaris B.V. (NASDAQ:PHVS)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $24.10, but opened at $25.06. Pharvaris B.V. shares last traded at $24.50, with a volume of 730 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PHVS shares. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Pharvaris B.V. in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Pharvaris B.V. in a report on Sunday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Pharvaris B.V. in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Pharvaris B.V. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.50.

Pharvaris B.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist for the treatment of hereditary angioedema. It operates in the Netherlands, Switzerland, and the United States.

