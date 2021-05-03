PHI Token Market Cap Reaches $1.40 Million (PHI)

PHI Token (CURRENCY:PHI) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 3rd. Over the last seven days, PHI Token has traded up 5% against the US dollar. One PHI Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000432 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PHI Token has a market cap of $1.40 million and approximately $1,017.00 worth of PHI Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PHI Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.83 or 0.00071403 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00019642 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001793 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.63 or 0.00071057 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $480.53 or 0.00861527 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,578.29 or 0.10001040 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.03 or 0.00100462 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.98 or 0.00046569 BTC.

About PHI Token

PHI Token (PHI) is a coin. PHI Token’s total supply is 13,578,190 coins and its circulating supply is 5,828,254 coins. PHI Token’s official website is www.phitoken.io . PHI Token’s official Twitter account is @PhiToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PHI Token has three main preparatory features to increase the PHI Tokens value over time: 1) PHI Tokens as Stake: Anyone aiming to use platform components, such as asset managers and financial planners, must-own and immobilize the PHI Tokens; 2) PHI Tokens as Payment: The hybrid investment platform and the developed financial software can accept payments in PHI Tokens offering a 30% cashback, thus encouraging people to pay through these Tokens instead of fiat currency. 3) PHI Tokens Buy Back and Burn rewards: 15% of the performance fees generated by the platform and 50% of the annual tax refund obtained from the payment of taxes in Malta will be used to purchase PHI Tokens on exchanges and will be burned, to create a scarcity effect that will produce a continuous growth over time. “

Buying and Selling PHI Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PHI Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PHI Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PHI Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PHI Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PHI Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.