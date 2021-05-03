PhoenixDAO (PHNX) Reaches Market Cap of $9.74 Million

PhoenixDAO (CURRENCY:PHNX) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 3rd. One PhoenixDAO coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000288 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PhoenixDAO has a total market capitalization of $9.74 million and $477,233.00 worth of PhoenixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PhoenixDAO has traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.42 or 0.00068947 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00019941 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001706 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.57 or 0.00070918 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $517.36 or 0.00882529 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.62 or 0.00098286 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,441.38 or 0.09282030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.81 or 0.00045727 BTC.

PhoenixDAO Profile

PhoenixDAO (CRYPTO:PHNX) is a coin. PhoenixDAO’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,660,270 coins. The official message board for PhoenixDAO is medium.com/@PhoenixDAO . PhoenixDAO’s official website is phoenixdao.io . PhoenixDAO’s official Twitter account is @phnxdao and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by ERC-1484, the PhoenixDAO protocol creates digital identities and allows for dApps, apps, and APIs to be developed on top with an interoperable identity layer. “

PhoenixDAO Coin Trading

