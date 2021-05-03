Photon Control Inc. (OTCMKTS:POCEF) Short Interest Down 19.3% in April

Photon Control Inc. (OTCMKTS:POCEF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,100 shares, a decrease of 19.3% from the March 31st total of 34,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Separately, Desjardins started coverage on shares of Photon Control in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Photon Control stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.42. The stock had a trading volume of 7,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,135. Photon Control has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $3.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.74.

Photon Control Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of optical sensors and systems to measure temperature and position. The company offers temperature probes, such as photon fiber optic temperature sensor probes, single channel converters, and multichannel temperature converters; GaAs fiber optic temperature sensors; and multipoint temperature sensors.

