PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) Now Covered by Northland Securities

Equities research analysts at Northland Securities began coverage on shares of PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PHX Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Get PHX Minerals alerts:

NYSE:PHX opened at $2.89 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.50. The firm has a market cap of $64.83 million, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.21. PHX Minerals has a 52-week low of $1.36 and a 52-week high of $5.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.00 million. PHX Minerals had a positive return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 78.94%. Sell-side analysts expect that PHX Minerals will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other PHX Minerals news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Chad L. Stephens acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 449,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,946. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 1,730,762 shares of company stock valued at $3,533,152 in the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in PHX Minerals by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 451,574 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 11,297 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 143,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 27,400 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 64,277 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 15,507 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 53,615 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 4,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 145.4% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 48,954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 29,002 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

PHX Minerals Company Profile

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It owns approximately 253,000 net mineral acres principally located in Oklahoma, North Dakota, Texas, New Mexico, and Arkansas. As of September 30, 2020, it had proved reserves of 57.7 Bcfe.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for PHX Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHX Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.